Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home

Police are trying to find an 11-year-old boy and his mother after they were reportedly abducted in northwest Atlanta on Saturday.
A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of the Amber Alert, was issued late Saturday afternoon for Pierre Lubin, the missing 11-year-old child. Atlanta police and the GBI are investigating their disappearance.
Authorities said the boy and his 38-year-old mother, Kerline Lubin, were taken hostage at their home. Kerline Lubin’s ex-boyfriend and another man were seen forcing her and her son into a black 2016 Jeep Compass around 11 a.m., according to a police bulletin.
The abduction happened outside the Lubins’ home in the in the 1600 block of Abner Terrace. Police were called to the residence in the Carver Hills neighborhood around 12:45 p.m., a police spokesperson said.
Police identified one of the suspects as 37-year-old Leonard Cross and said he’s believed to be armed and dangerous. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified a second suspect as 42-year-old Clady Duke Rhodes.
No photo was provided for Rhodes.
The NCMEC said Pierre Lubin is considered to be in extreme danger.
Police say the Jeep Compass that the suspects used to kidnap the mother and son had Georgia license plates with a tag number CSL5977.
Investigators ask anyone with information to report it to 911 or call the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
The public can also call the Georgia tip line at 800-597-8477.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by calling Crime Stoppers of Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
