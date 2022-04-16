Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of the Amber Alert, was issued late Saturday afternoon for Pierre Lubin, the missing 11-year-old child. Atlanta police and the GBI are investigating their disappearance.

Authorities said the boy and his 38-year-old mother, Kerline Lubin, were taken hostage at their home. Kerline Lubin’s ex-boyfriend and another man were seen forcing her and her son into a black 2016 Jeep Compass around 11 a.m., according to a police bulletin.