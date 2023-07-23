Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old Georgia girl believed to have been abducted by her father.

Ta’Yonni Johnson was said to be in “extreme danger” after she was allegedly abducted by 22-year-old Calvin Johnson on Sunday morning, according to the alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia. At around 4 p.m., the child was located, while the father remains at large, Warner Robins police wrote in a news release.

“The child has been recovered safe and unharmed,” the release stated.

At about 5:40 a.m. police received a call about a child abduction, and learned the father took the girl after an unsupervised visit. Police said the mother located them at a gas station on Watson Boulevard, one of the most frequently traveled roads in the city. But after spotting her, Calvin Johnson allegedly went over to her vehicle with a pistol in hand, police said.

She pulled away and the father left with the child in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty, which was last seen driving east on Watson Boulevard, authorities said. The vehicle’s license plate number is CSX5096.

The GBI said it assisted Warner Robins police with activating the alert, which was issued at around 10 a.m. Police did not say how or where the girl was located.

Calvin Johnson is 5 foot 7 and weighs about 140 pounds, officials said. Anyone with more information on the father’s whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call police at 478-302-5380.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton County jail still working to restore air conditioning after power outage4h ago

Credit: Bryan Bennett/AP

Braves slugger, champion Fred McGriff inducted into Hall of Fame
1h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s Brian Harman runs away with British Open
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s Brian Harman runs away with British Open
5h ago

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
11m ago
The Latest

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
11m ago
‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested
2h ago
Woman, 74, dead in multivehicle crash that blocked I-85 N for hours in DeKalb
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
18h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top