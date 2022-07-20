Alpharetta man travels to Chicago, kills estranged wife, cops say

A Chicago police spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that a 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were both found unresponsive inside the condo with gunshot wounds to the head.

The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner ruled Khan’s death a homicide and listed Ahmed’s as a suicide. Police determined he shot and killed his estranged wife, then turned the gun on himself.

The Sun-Times reported that Khan was located near the front door with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and dried blood on her face. Officers found Ahmed in a bedroom holding a 9mm Glock and a suicide note, according to the Sun-Times.

Khan’s loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral arrangements, with any excess going toward domestic violence prevention.