Alpharetta man travels to Chicago, kills estranged wife, cops say

An aspiring photographer continued to be mourned days after police say her estranged husband traveled hundreds of miles from the Atlanta area and killed her inside her Chicago home.
Officers found Sania Khan, 29, shot to death Monday just feet from Raheel Ahmed, a 36-year-old Alpharetta man with whom she was going through a divorce.
Officers in Chicago responded to her residence after Alpharetta police requested a wellness check Monday afternoon, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Ahmed’s family had reported him missing from his north Fulton County home.
Police reports indicated Ahmed took the journey to his estranged wife’s condominium near Chicago’s North Side “to salvage the marriage,” according to the newspaper.
When Chicago police knocked on Khan’s door around 4:30 p.m., they heard a gunshot followed by a groan, reports indicated. The officers entered the home and found Khan and Ahmed both shot.
A Chicago police spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that a 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were both found unresponsive inside the condo with gunshot wounds to the head.
The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died.
The Cook County medical examiner ruled Khan’s death a homicide and listed Ahmed’s as a suicide. Police determined he shot and killed his estranged wife, then turned the gun on himself.
The Sun-Times reported that Khan was located near the front door with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and dried blood on her face. Officers found Ahmed in a bedroom holding a 9mm Glock and a suicide note, according to the Sun-Times.
Khan’s loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral arrangements, with any excess going toward domestic violence prevention.
