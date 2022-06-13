Alpharetta judge announces retirement while being investigated

The Judicial Qualifications Commission’s investigative panel had launched the probe to determine whether Judge Barry Zimmerman violated the code of judicial conduct. The agency resolved the case when Zimmerman decided to step down from the bench, court records show.

The city appointed Zimmerman to the court in 2014 and reappointed him in January to serve another four-year term. On June 9, Zimmerman penned a letter to Mayor Jim Gilvin and members of the city council, saying he had decided to retire “for personal reasons.”