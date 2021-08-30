Alleged spa shooter accused of gender, race bias

“The decisions I made were with the complete support of the families,” she said.

Last month, Long plead guilty in Cherokee County to killing four people at a spa he frequented. He was sentenced to four life sentences plus 35 years without the possibility of parole.

Cherokee District Attorney Shannon Wallace said she was unable to prove racial bias motivated Long. Two of the four woman Long admitted to killing at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth were Asian women.

Long told the judge in the Cherokee case that he initially planned to kill himself because of the shame he felt over what he called his “obsessive” addiction to pornography.

As he sat in his car March 16 outside Young’s, Long said he began thinking about killing the people inside.

“I wanted to stop the places and basically punish the people that I could,” Long told Cherokee Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea.

He then allegedly drove to Piedmont Road, where Yong Ae Yue, 63; Soon Chung Park, 74; Suncha Kim, 69; and Hyun Jung Grant, 51, were killed at two spas.

Long was captured later that night about 150 miles south of Atlanta after Georgia State Patrol troopers and Crisp County sheriff’s deputies spotted his 2007 black Hyundai Tucson. Long was arrested and booked into the Crisp County Detention Center and later returned to Cherokee County. He’s now being held in Fulton jail.

Long’s court-appointed attorneys requested Monday’s extension, saying they have yet to receive any discovery evidence.

Willis said Monday marks the beginning of what will be “a very long journey.”

“Sometimes, seeking justice is not swift,” she said.