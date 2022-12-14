ajc logo
Alleged serial burglar arrested during South Fulton drug raid

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

An Atlanta man accused of nine commercial burglaries along Old National Highway in South Fulton was arrested during a Tuesday morning drug raid, with police calling it an example of how illegal drug activity is often central to other types of crime.

Arthur Meyers, 51, had been on South Fulton investigators’ radars for some time when detectives serving a search warrant noticed his clothing matched that of a burglary suspect from earlier the same morning, police said in a statement.

Investigators were executing the warrant at a house in the 5400 block of Old Bill Cook Road after receiving complaints about suspected drug activity when they saw Meyers and made the connection to a Family Dollar break-in, police said. Detectives had been looking into a rash of burglaries of businesses along the Old National Highway corridor.

The investigation revealed that Meyers was allegedly involved in at least nine of the break-ins. Police did not disclose which businesses were affected or if any property was taken.

“This is a prime example of how criminal drug activity is a nexus for other serious crimes,” police Chief Keith Meadows said. “We will continue to urge citizens to report suspicious behavior in our neighborhoods so that we can rid these criminal elements, making our city safer.”

Several other people also were taken into custody in connection with the drug allegations during the raid.

Police did not say what charges Meyers will face.

No other details were released about the case.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

