Alleged serial burglar arrested during South Fulton drug raid

Arthur Meyers, 51, had been on South Fulton investigators’ radars for some time when detectives serving a search warrant noticed his clothing matched that of a burglary suspect from earlier the same morning, police said in a statement.

Investigators were executing the warrant at a house in the 5400 block of Old Bill Cook Road after receiving complaints about suspected drug activity when they saw Meyers and made the connection to a Family Dollar break-in, police said. Detectives had been looking into a rash of burglaries of businesses along the Old National Highway corridor.