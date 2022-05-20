Alabama officer sentenced for smuggling meth to fiance in Atlanta federal prison

Stoudemire was being housed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta when Deramus, a longtime corrections officer at a county jail in Prattville, Alabama, came to visit him in June 2019, Buchanan said. Stoudemire was serving time for conspiracy to defraud the United States and other charges, court records show.

Returning from the restroom in the visitors’ area, Deramus carried a cylindrical package back to her seat across from her fiancé, Buchanan said. A guard watching over the area thought the two were acting unusual and sent another guard to take a closer look.

The package was confiscated, and Buchanan said laboratory testing revealed that it contained meth. Authorities said Deramus then made false statements to an FBI agent about the incident.

“Maintaining the secure environment of federal correctional facilities is key to the safety of staff, inmates and the effort to deter future criminal conduct,” Special Agent of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said.