Alabama man wanted on assault charges in Atlanta arrested in Forest Park

An Alabama man who was wanted in Atlanta on numerous felony charges was arrested in Forest Park last week, according to police.
Forest Park officers were called to the Wingate Apartments on Courtney Drive around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a suspicious person, a news release states. They spoke with Stephen Lorenzo Harris and arrested him after discovering he was wanted by Atlanta police.
Forest Park police did not respond to a request to clarify the alleged suspicious activity.
Harris was taken to the Clayton County jail and is awaiting transfer to Fulton County, where he faces four counts of aggravated assault, at least two of which are in connection with a shooting, online court records show. He also faces five counts of illegal possession of a firearm and four counts of gang-related charges.
Atlanta police did not return a request seeking additional details about the charges.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author