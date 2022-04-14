After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims

Six months after a Roswell man was arrested on child molestation and child pornography charges, investigators are asking any additional victims of his alleged abuse to come forward.
Rodney Christian Damen, 55, was arrested after detectives raided his home in the 500 block of Jasmine Parkway on Oct. 20, Roswell police said in a statement Thursday.
The department partnered with the GBI and began investigating him after an out-of-state juvenile reported allegations of sexual abuse last year. The victim said Damen committed the acts in Roswell, according to police.
Damen was originally charged with aggravated child molestation, child pornography and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Investigators tacked on two additional counts of child porn after analyzing the electronic devices seized from Damen’s home during the October search warrant.
Now police worry Damen may have victimized other children.
“As the investigation has progressed, detectives believe there may be additional victims of abuse perpetrated by Damen,” Thursday’s statement said.
Damen remained in custody at the Fulton County Jail without bond Thursday night.
Police ask anyone with information about Damen’s investigation to call Detective Cheryl Dickerson at 770-640-4453 or via email at cdickerson@roswellgov.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com