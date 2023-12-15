After deadly blaze, fire crews install smoke alarms in Atlanta neighborhood

A 59-year-old man was among two people killed when a two-story home went up in flames just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. One person suffered a minor ankle injury after jumping from a window to escape the blaze, but they told crews there were several others trapped inside.

Firefighters said there were six people inside the home, which is located a few blocks from Georgia Tech’s campus. Three of those people managed to get themselves out and another was taken to the hospital, officials said. Two men were killed in the fire, which took about 50 firefighters to bring under control.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

One of the victims was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Stacy Redmond. The other’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A department spokeswoman said Friday that the cause of the blaze remains undetermined and that investigators are working with Atlanta police.

The deadly inferno was one of three fires that crews responded to, starting in the early morning hours.

The first broke out shortly after midnight at the Terraces at Highbury Court on Mount Zion Road in southwest Atlanta, assistant fire Chief Greg Gray said. He said it was a small fire on the first floor of a building. No one was injured, but nine people needed help getting out of two units on the second floor.

Crews also battled a fire at a vacant home along Sawtell Avenue in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood, authorities said. That blaze was brought under control quickly and no injuries were reported.

Some of the firefighters left the firehouse around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, battling all three fire fires before making it back, according to officials.