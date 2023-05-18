X

Active shooter training will close street near Oakland Cemetery today

Crime & Public Safety
By Jennifer Brett
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Police Department will hold an active shooter response training at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery. The exercises, involving both police officers and firefighters, are closed to the public.

Oakland Avenue will be closed during the operation to allow for emergency vehicle parking.

The training comes about two weeks after an active shooting at a Midtown medical facility left one woman dead and four others injured.

Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

