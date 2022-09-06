‘Act of jealousy’: College Park gas station shooting leaves man dead

A shooting Monday morning at a College Park gas station left a man dead in what police called an act of jealousy.
Officers were called to a Valero at 5022 Old National Highway, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, around 10:15 a.m., College Park police said in a news release. They found a man, identified as Saint Winston Scott, unresponsive in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds.
Scott was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Investigators quickly determined the alleged gunman ran across the street toward the Best American Inn following the shooting, the news release states. Officers located him and took him into custody for questioning.
Police did not identify the suspect or say if he has been charged.
“It is believed an act of jealousy was the motive behind this shooting,” police spokesperson Lt. Onika Manning said in a statement.
No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were provided.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the College Park tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
