ajc logo
X

‘Act of jealousy’: College Park gas station shooting leaves man dead

College Park police said jealousy was the motive behind a deadly shooting at a gas station Monday morning.

Combined ShapeCaption
College Park police said jealousy was the motive behind a deadly shooting at a gas station Monday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A shooting Monday morning at a College Park gas station left a man dead in what police called an act of jealousy.

Officers were called to a Valero at 5022 Old National Highway, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, around 10:15 a.m., College Park police said in a news release. They found a man, identified as Saint Winston Scott, unresponsive in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds.

Scott was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators quickly determined the alleged gunman ran across the street toward the Best American Inn following the shooting, the news release states. Officers located him and took him into custody for questioning.

Police did not identify the suspect or say if he has been charged.

“It is believed an act of jealousy was the motive behind this shooting,” police spokesperson Lt. Onika Manning said in a statement.

No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were provided.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the College Park tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home9h ago
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data
7h ago
Clemson isn’t great, but there’s still a big gap to Georgia Tech
15h ago
Peachtree Corners approves Town Center mixed use office building
Peachtree Corners approves Town Center mixed use office building
Cops: Wrong-way driver fleeing Cobb officers crashes, kills man near South Fulton
2h ago
The Latest
Clayton County police seek help investigating 7-year-old’s hit-and-run death
22m ago
Cartersville deputy police chief solicited prostitute in Florida, cops say
1h ago
Cops: Wrong-way driver fleeing Cobb officers crashes, kills man near South Fulton
2h ago
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
4h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
8h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top