Accused hit-and-run driver arrested on charges in deadly Athens crash

It took Athens-Clark County police a few hours to apprehend a suspect accused of fleeing a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pickup truck and SUV Monday night.
One man was killed in the wreckage.
Police arrested Antonio Reyes-Velazquez, 36, early Tuesday on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and felony hit and run resulting in death.
The charges arise from a two-vehicle crash that happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Harve Mathis Road and U.S. 29 in northeast Athens.
Investigators said a Ford F-150 heading north slammed into a westbound Ford Expedition at Harve Mathis Road as the SUV attempted to cross the national highway. A 52-year-old man who was driving the Expedition died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police did not release the victim’s name Tuesday.
By the time officers arrived, the pickup truck had been abandoned.
Investigators worked to identify Reyes as the driver of that vehicle. It was unclear why he fled the scene.
The Hull man remained in custody at the Clarke County jail late Tuesday without bond, according to online booking records.
