Accused hit-and-run driver arrested on charges in deadly Athens crash

The charges arise from a two-vehicle crash that happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Harve Mathis Road and U.S. 29 in northeast Athens.

Investigators said a Ford F-150 heading north slammed into a westbound Ford Expedition at Harve Mathis Road as the SUV attempted to cross the national highway. A 52-year-old man who was driving the Expedition died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police did not release the victim’s name Tuesday.