ajc logo
X

A year later, police seek help finding suspect in triple homicide in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. and Detective Desire Hulse ask the public for help in solving a triple homicide that happened Aug. 22, 2021.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. and Detective Desire Hulse ask the public for help in solving a triple homicide that happened Aug. 22, 2021.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A year after three men were fatally shot in a southwest Atlanta parking lot, police are asking the public for help finding the shooter.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 22 of last year, officers were called to 495 Whitehall Street and found Rumondo Swinney, Darrius Gray and Terry Coleman dead, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The crime scene, which was in the parking lot of the former Kiss Ultra Lounge, was less than a mile from Atlanta police headquarters.

Police have not released many details about the victims, who were in their late 20s and early 40s, or the circumstances of the shooting, but they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“As many of you know, a lot of the cases that are solved are due to the due diligence of the citizens doing the right thing — citizens who see something, know something, and then they say something,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said recently. “So we are asking the members of the community to help us.”

To the victims’ families, Hampton said, “We want you to know that we have not forgotten about your loved one. These cases are near and dear to the lead detective’s heart. They still spend countless hours even if it’s days, years later. They still remain open as well as very active.”

The killings came just hours after the city recorded its 100th homicide last year. This year, the city reached the grim milestone a little more than a week earlier than last.

ExplorePolice respond to fatal triple shooting hours after Atlanta hits 100 homicides

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or suspects in the triple homicide to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort3h ago
‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success
3h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
21h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
7h ago
The Latest
WATCH: Police arrest man accused of shooting toddler near SW Atlanta barbershop
1h ago
DeKalb police seeking 3 persons of interest in deadly gas station shooting
1h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
15m ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
1h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top