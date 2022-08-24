A year later, police seek help finding suspect in triple homicide in SW Atlanta

A year after three men were fatally shot in a southwest Atlanta parking lot, police are asking the public for help finding the shooter.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 22 of last year, officers were called to 495 Whitehall Street and found Rumondo Swinney, Darrius Gray and Terry Coleman dead, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The crime scene, which was in the parking lot of the former Kiss Ultra Lounge, was less than a mile from Atlanta police headquarters.
Police have not released many details about the victims, who were in their late 20s and early 40s, or the circumstances of the shooting, but they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
“As many of you know, a lot of the cases that are solved are due to the due diligence of the citizens doing the right thing — citizens who see something, know something, and then they say something,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said recently. “So we are asking the members of the community to help us.”
To the victims’ families, Hampton said, “We want you to know that we have not forgotten about your loved one. These cases are near and dear to the lead detective’s heart. They still spend countless hours even if it’s days, years later. They still remain open as well as very active.”
The killings came just hours after the city recorded its 100th homicide last year. This year, the city reached the grim milestone a little more than a week earlier than last.
Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or suspects in the triple homicide to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
