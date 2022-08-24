A year later, police seek help finding suspect in triple homicide in SW Atlanta

To the victims’ families, Hampton said, “We want you to know that we have not forgotten about your loved one. These cases are near and dear to the lead detective’s heart. They still spend countless hours even if it’s days, years later. They still remain open as well as very active.”

The killings came just hours after the city recorded its 100th homicide last year. This year, the city reached the grim milestone a little more than a week earlier than last.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or suspects in the triple homicide to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.