8 years in prison for man who ‘befriended’ woman at Cobb hotel, robbed her

The victim and Saenz were talking in her room when he pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and demanded her phone, the DA’s office said. Saenz fled the scene after the robbery, but left his cellphone behind.

Using a phone at the front desk of the hotel, the victim was able to call 911 and report the incident.

Officers were able to locate Saenz’s phone and found a photo of his license. It matched the victim’s description of Saenz, who had distinctive face tattoos.

He was arrested two weeks later near a Shell gas station on Delk Road. Officials said a handgun and a bag containing heroin was also found on him at the time of his arrest.