7 shot during South Fulton house party; 1 victim critical

Seven people were shot during a “large party” at a South Fulton house Saturday night, authorities said.
According to South Fulton police, the gathering in the 6500 block of Woodford Road was interrupted by someone who arrived at the party and began firing at the crowd. Officers responded to the shooting call about 11:15 p.m.
The victims were taken to the hospital, police spokesperson Lt. Jubal Rogers said in a news release. One sustained critical injuries. The others had non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody, Rogers said.
