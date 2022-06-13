ajc logo
7 shot during South Fulton house party; 1 victim critical

The party took place in the 6500 block of Woodford Road in South Fulton on Saturday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Seven people were shot during a “large party” at a South Fulton house Saturday night, authorities said.

According to South Fulton police, the gathering in the 6500 block of Woodford Road was interrupted by someone who arrived at the party and began firing at the crowd. Officers responded to the shooting call about 11:15 p.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital, police spokesperson Lt. Jubal Rogers said in a news release. One sustained critical injuries. The others had non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody, Rogers said.

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

