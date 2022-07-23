6-year-old boy, adult pedestrian critically injured in Marietta hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck two pedestrians from behind as they were walking on a residential road Friday night.
Police said the driver fled the scene without trying to help the 30-year-old man and 6-year-old boy. Both victims were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Marietta Police Department’s specialized traffic unit is now investigating the crash, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. along Chert Road between Roswell and Gresham roads.
According to investigators, witnesses described the vehicle the suspect was driving as a black or dark blue Toyota Corolla between 2009 and 2013 in model years.
Witnesses also said the vehicle had a spoiler with stickers on the back window that may have been cartoonish in nature.
Investigators said the driver failed to render aid or notify authorities after striking the two pedestrians. The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital while the child victim was treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Police did not releasing either of the pedestrians’ names Saturday. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators with the police department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit at 770-794-5364.
