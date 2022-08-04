6 displaced after fire damages DeKalb apartment complex

Six residents were displaced by the fire, which caused damage to three units at the Eagles Run Apartments in the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Drive, according to DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels.

The incident was reported around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Daniels said the fire, which appeared to be accidental, started in the kitchen of an apartment on the ground floor and quickly spread through the walls to units on the second and third levels.