6 displaced after fire damages DeKalb apartment complex

DeKalb County fire crews responded to a blaze early Tuesday at the Eagles Run apartment complex along Bouldercrest Road.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

DeKalb County fire officials continued to investigate a blaze that tore through a metro Atlanta apartment complex before dawn Tuesday.

Six residents were displaced by the fire, which caused damage to three units at the Eagles Run Apartments in the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Drive, according to DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels.

The incident was reported around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Daniels said the fire, which appeared to be accidental, started in the kitchen of an apartment on the ground floor and quickly spread through the walls to units on the second and third levels.

Crews from DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the flames.

There were no serious injuries and Daniels said no pets were reported missing. Officials did not reveal what caused the fire.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

