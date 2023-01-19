5 arrested in armed robbery during New Year’s Eve party in Hall County

Four people were attending the party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive, a neighborhood off Atlanta Road just outside Gainesville, on Dec. 31, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. One of the attendees, 17-year-old Steven Arellano, allegedly told the other suspects to come to the house with the purpose of robbing the victims.

Around 3 a.m., the four additional suspects arrived, pointed guns at the victims and demanded that they remove any valuables from their pockets, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the victims was punched by two of the suspects as he tried to resist. He sustained minor injuries, including a bloody lip.