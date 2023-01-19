5 arrested in armed robbery during New Year’s Eve party in Hall County

Five people who allegedly made off with cash and jewelry during an armed robbery at a New Year’s Eve party in Hall County have been arrested, officials announced Thursday.
Four people were attending the party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive, a neighborhood off Atlanta Road just outside Gainesville, on Dec. 31, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. One of the attendees, 17-year-old Steven Arellano, allegedly told the other suspects to come to the house with the purpose of robbing the victims.
Around 3 a.m., the four additional suspects arrived, pointed guns at the victims and demanded that they remove any valuables from their pockets, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the victims was punched by two of the suspects as he tried to resist. He sustained minor injuries, including a bloody lip.
The suspects then fired several shots into the air as they left the scene, officials said. In addition to the cash and jewelry, the alleged robbers got away with a set of car keys and iPhones.
By Thursday, all five had been arrested. The others were identified as Daniel Tamayo, 17; Marquavious Moses, 19; Angel Tamayo, 18; and Katia Salinas, 20.
Tamayo, Moses and Salinas also have been connected to another armed robbery in Gainesville, authorities said.
About the Author
Credit: Contributed by Alicia Freeman