3rd suspect in deadly 2020 shooting in Gwinnett gets life in prison

The final suspect in a 2020 botched drug robbery in Gwinnett County was sentenced after being found guilty of murder Friday, officials said.
Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 24, was also convicted of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five years, in the death of Marcus Gilead, district attorney’s office spokesman Marcus Garner said.
Gonzalez’s two accomplices, Abraham Quintanar and Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia, were previously sentenced and are serving time at separate prisons.
On Feb. 10, 2020, the three men went to Gilead’s home in Loganville and found him and another man sitting in an SUV. Garner said the three suspects approached the vehicle and ordered Gilead and the other man out at gunpoint.
They planned to reclaim $600 that Gonzalez had paid to Gilead just hours earlier for marijuana, authorities said.
The robbers told their victims to empty their pockets, and then a fight broke out, Garner said. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire.
After the suspects fled the scene, Gonzalez texted Resendiz-Garcia, “I feel like I shot one of ‘em, and (I know) for a fact AB did, too,” officials confirmed.
Resendiz-Garcia pleaded guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and is being housed at the Coffee Correctional Facility. He is serving a 20-year sentence.
Quintanar, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, confessed to firing his weapon and was found guilty of murder, among other charges, and sentenced to life in prison. He is serving time at the Washington State Prison.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink
Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group