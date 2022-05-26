3 shot while sitting on porch of Mechanicsville home

Three people were shot while sitting on the porch of a Mechanicsville home Wednesday night, according to Atlanta police.
Officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Windsor Street around 10 p.m. and found a man and two women with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. All three were taken to a hospital and appeared to be stable, police said.
Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the victims and the suspect, the release states.
The home also was damaged in the shooting, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Capt. Christian Hunt told the news station the shooting is another example of an incident that could have been prevented if people knew how to resolve conflict without resorting to violence.
“We need better ways to handle conflict resolution. You shouldn’t be shooting at someone if you’re upset with them,” he said.
No other details about the victims or the suspect were released.
