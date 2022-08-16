BreakingNews
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
3 shootings in McDonough that killed 2 may be related, police say

3 shootings in McDonough the same night

3 shootings in McDonough the same night

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

McDonough police handled three separate shootings all in the same night last week, and investigators think the crimes may be connected.

Two men died and a woman was shot, but survived the Aug. 9 rash of violence, which erupted in little over an hour. She suffered multiple gunshots that proved non-life-threatening.

Police found the female victim when officers responded to the first shooting near Lemon Drive around 11:45 p.m.

Minutes later, while officers were on scene investigating that incident, they received a call about a second shooting about two miles north on Fairview Drive. Police arrived and found a man shot dead.

Shortly before 1 a.m. the following morning, cops were dispatched to a drive-by shooting on Bridges Road, where they found yet another man fatally wounded from multiple gunshots.

According to a news release, McDonough investigators suspect all three shootings may be linked. Police did not specify what may connect the shootings and did not reveal any suspect information.

“The investigation remains active and evidence is being evaluated to determine persons of interest at this time,” officials said in the release.

Police did not release the names of the three victims.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the McDonough Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 470-878-1091 or via email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

