3 shootings in McDonough that killed 2 may be related, police say

According to a news release, McDonough investigators suspect all three shootings may be linked. Police did not specify what may connect the shootings and did not reveal any suspect information.

“The investigation remains active and evidence is being evaluated to determine persons of interest at this time,” officials said in the release.

Police did not release the names of the three victims.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the McDonough Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 470-878-1091 or via email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org.