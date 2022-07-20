3 men sought in shooting at SW Atlanta shop during carjacking

The suspects, whose photos were released by Atlanta police Wednesday morning, are accused of shooting a man at a shop in the 2700 block of Lakewood Avenue, spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. Authorities did not say what charges the men will face.

Prior to the shooting, the victim had parked his vehicle and went into the shop. When he noticed the suspects breaking into his vehicle, Brown said he went outside and tried to intervene. He was immediately shot, Brown said.