3 men sought in shooting at SW Atlanta shop during carjacking

Police are searching for three suspects they say shot a man Monday during a carjacking in southwest Atlanta.
The suspects, whose photos were released by Atlanta police Wednesday morning, are accused of shooting a man at a shop in the 2700 block of Lakewood Avenue, spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. Authorities did not say what charges the men will face.
Prior to the shooting, the victim had parked his vehicle and went into the shop. When he noticed the suspects breaking into his vehicle, Brown said he went outside and tried to intervene. He was immediately shot, Brown said.
The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
While officers were en route about 6:30 p.m., they spotted the victim along Metropolitan Parkway, about a mile from the shooting location. After noticing authorities on their way, the victim pulled over and was taken to a hospital.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta police aggravated assault unit at 404-379-4324. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
