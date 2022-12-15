3 Georgia deputies assaulted shooting suspect after his arrest, GBI says

Richmond County deputies Quincy Cannon, 31, Andrew Acosta, 25, and Robert Wilson, 45, all face a charge of violation of oath of office. Cannon and Acosta also face a charge of battery and simple battery, respectively.

The charges stem from a Nov. 10 incident in which deputies were investigating a disturbance involving an armed man. The man, later identified as 34-year-old Vernon Cratic, began shooting and deputies returned fire, a GBI agent said at the time. Cratic refused to surrender until 4 a.m. and was uninjured, but one of the deputies was shot in the face.