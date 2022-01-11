3 armed men break into Houston County home, pistol-whip owner

Three armed men remain on the loose after they forced their way into a home in northern Houston County and demanded money from the people inside, news outlet WMAZ reported.
The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Marlin Terrace in Byron, WMAZ reported, citing a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Three victims — a woman, a man and a child — told deputies three men broke through the back door and demanded money, WMAZ reported.
During the robbery, the man was tied up, according to WMAZ. The woman and man were held at gunpoint while the child hid somewhere in the house, WMAZ reported.
The man was injured during the robbery when one of the gunmen hit him on the head with a gun, according to the news outlet.
The suspects, who had their faces covered and wore dark clothes, ran from the home after taking three guns and an undisclosed amount of money, WMAZ reported.
If you have any information, please call Cpl. John Kamens at 478-542-2080.
