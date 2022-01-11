Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

3 armed men break into Houston County home, pistol-whip owner

caption arrowCaption
What to do when you're stopped by police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

Three armed men remain on the loose after they forced their way into a home in northern Houston County and demanded money from the people inside, news outlet WMAZ reported.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Marlin Terrace in Byron, WMAZ reported, citing a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Three victims — a woman, a man and a child — told deputies three men broke through the back door and demanded money, WMAZ reported.

During the robbery, the man was tied up, according to WMAZ. The woman and man were held at gunpoint while the child hid somewhere in the house, WMAZ reported.

ExploreGBI searching for man accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies

The man was injured during the robbery when one of the gunmen hit him on the head with a gun, according to the news outlet.

The suspects, who had their faces covered and wore dark clothes, ran from the home after taking three guns and an undisclosed amount of money, WMAZ reported.

If you have any information, please call Cpl. John Kamens at 478-542-2080.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GBI searching for man accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies
3h ago
10 Atlanta residents accused of illegally using gill nets in Florida
3h ago
Gwinnett police seek suspect who shot pellet gun at cars, injuring 1
20h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top