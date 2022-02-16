2nd suspect arrested, accused of shooting at family in 2020

Atlanta police have arrested a second suspect in a September 2020 incident in which a family of four was shot at while leaving their apartment, the department announced Wednesday.
On Sept. 19 of that year, police were called to the 2500 block of Center Street in the Carey Park neighborhood of northwest Atlanta just after 10:30 a.m. Officers spoke with the victims, who told authorities two men fired at them and their two children. Police did not report any injuries.
The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but the victims told police they believed they were retaliating for a dispute from the previous day.
Investigators were able to identify one suspect as Octavian Williams, who was arrested in July 2021. The second suspect, Demarquavus Barber, was arrested Tuesday at an apartment in the same neighborhood.
Both men are charged with aggravated assault.
