20-year-old charged with murder in death of missing Canton man

Canton police secured an arrest warrant for Jacob Huckabay in the death of William Watkins.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Authorities in Cherokee County secured an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of killing another man last month.

Jacob Huckabay, 20, is charged with malice murder in the death of 42-year-old William Watkins, Canton police wrote in a press release. Huckabay is being held at the Calhoun County Jail in Alabama and will be extradited to Georgia.

On June 18, Watkins was reported missing. Police said he was last seen near the Canton YMCA wearing camouflage pants and a black sleeveless shirt. Three days later, police said his body was found in the woodline near Waleska Street and Reformation Parkway.

An autopsy preformed by the GBI revealed that Watkins’ death was a homicide, police said. No other details about the incident were released.

Authorities did not provide a motive in the case or say whether the victim knew Huckabay.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

