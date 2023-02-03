2-year-old rescued after falling down elevator shaft at NE Atlanta home

A 2-year-old was rescued by firefighters Thursday after falling down an elevator shaft at a northeast Atlanta home, officials said.
Crews were dispatched around 6 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Kenry Court after they learned the child fell about two stories, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the child upside-down in the shaft while pinned between the wall and the elevator car, she added.
Rescue crews managed to shut off the power to the elevator and breached its wall. The child was freed and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
No further information was released by fire officials, including the nature of the child’s injuries.
