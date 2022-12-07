2-year-old kidnapped in Hall County by father found in Puerto Rico, officials say

A warrant charging London Stephens with felony kidnapping was issued Oct. 28, a month after he picked up his son from the facility in Oakwood, said U.S. Marshals Service spokesman for the District of Puerto Rico Antonio Torres. Stephens and the child’s mother had agreed he would return their son Oct. 3, Torres said, but after unsuccessful negotiations the mother reported the incident to police. Stephens was the child’s non-custodial father, Torres added.

An investigation was initiated by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta and Torres said it was determined that Stephens had fled to Puerto Rico. Officials on the island were alerted and tasked with arresting Stephens and recovering the child.