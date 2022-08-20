2-year-old Haralson girl hospitalized after struck by car in driveway

A 2-year-old girl is stable after being hit by a car in her family’s Haralson County driveway Friday night.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Friday along Woodland Circle in Waco, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Troopers said a 28-year-old man was backing out of the driveway when he accidentally struck the toddler, who was standing behind the car.
The girl was rushed to Floyd Medical Center in Rome and medical staff confirmed that she was stable Saturday, troopers said.
It was unclear whether the driver is related to the child and whether troopers cited the man. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
