2 struck by SUV while waiting at MARTA bus stop in College Park

According to investigators, a silver Chevrolet Equinox veered off the right shoulder and struck a curb. It continued over the sidewalk and through the MARTA bus stop enclosure where two people had been waiting.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Two people were run over while waiting at a MARTA bus stop in College Park on Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The Georgia State Patrol was called to a crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road just after 3:45 p.m., according to a statement.

Investigators determined that a silver Chevrolet Equinox veered off the right shoulder and struck a curb. It continued over the sidewalk and through the bus stop enclosure where two people had been waiting.

The pedestrians were taken to the hospital, according to the GSP. Their conditions were not disclosed.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, and the State Patrol did not immediately respond to a request to clarify if the driver will face charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

