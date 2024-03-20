Crime & Public Safety

2 shot at Cumberland area apartment complex

Cobb County police investigate a shooting late Tuesday.

Two people were shot at a Cobb County apartment complex in the Cumberland area late Tuesday, according to officials.

Cobb police said officers were called to the Gables Mills Apartments off of Akers Mill Road around 11:30 p.m.

Cobb County Police Officers knock on the door of a neighbor asking for information as they investigate a shooting late Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, spokesperson Sgt. Eric Smith said. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Cobb County police investigate a shooting late Tuesday.

“There is no danger to the public regarding this incident,” Smith said.

Investigators were still at the scene early Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Cobb County police remain at the scene of a shooting that left two injured the night before.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

