2 shot at Cumberland area apartment complex

Two people were shot at a Cobb County apartment complex in the Cumberland area late Tuesday, according to officials.
Cobb police said officers were called to the Gables Mills Apartments off of Akers Mill Road around 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, spokesperson Sgt. Eric Smith said. Their conditions were not disclosed.
“There is no danger to the public regarding this incident,” Smith said.
Investigators were still at the scene early Wednesday.
