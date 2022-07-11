ajc logo
2 seriously injured in shooting at DeKalb bar and grill

Two men in their 30s are in serious condition following a shooting at a DeKalb County restaurant, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting at a DeKalb County restaurant Sunday night, police said.

The incident took place at the CalaBar & Grill at 4144 Redan Road just before 10:30 p.m., according to a news release. Responding officers found two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was still at the scene and was detained without incident, the release states. Investigators anticipate obtaining warrants for aggravated assault.

Police did not release any other details about the victims, the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

