ajc logo
X

2 people shot dead near Midtown Dunkin’

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call about two people being shot near the Dunkin’ coffee/baked goods shop at 1270 Spring St., police said. The victims both sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper and lower torsos, according to a statement.

Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released about the victims, any potential suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 202311h ago

Credit: Thomas Peipert

Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
30m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez / AJC

Abortion battle emerges in midst of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
14h ago

Man shot while sleeping in his SW Atlanta home
1h ago
The Latest

Man shot while sleeping in his SW Atlanta home
1h ago
Man shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station
2h ago
Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced Monday in tax evasion case
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Peipert

Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
30m ago
High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top