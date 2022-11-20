2 people shot dead near Midtown Dunkin’

Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a call about two people being shot near the Dunkin’ coffee/baked goods shop at 1270 Spring St., police said. The victims both sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper and lower torsos, according to a statement.
Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were released about the victims, any potential suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.
