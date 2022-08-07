2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting young victims

The couple, 35-year-old Zachary Jacoby Zulock and 32-year-old William Dale Zulock, were arrested after Walton County sheriff’s deputies and the GBI learned about the alleged crimes from a third man who has not been identified, according to a sheriff’s office news release. That man was investigated for downloading the child sex abuse material, and he pointed investigators to the couple.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request to confirm the identity of the third suspect. The ages of the children were not disclosed by officials.