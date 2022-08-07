ajc logo
2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting adopted sons

Two men were arrested in Walton County for allegedly producing child sex abuse material of their adoptive sons.

Two men were arrested in Walton County for allegedly producing child sex abuse material of their adoptive sons.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Two Walton County men have been charged with sexual exploitation of children after authorities discovered they’d allegedly been producing homemade child sexual abuse material involving at least one of their adopted sons.

The couple, 35-year-old Zachary Jacoby Zulock and 32-year-old William Dale Zulock, were arrested after Walton County sheriff’s deputies and the GBI learned about the alleged crimes from a third man who has not been identified, according to a sheriff’s office news release. That man was investigated for downloading the child sex abuse material, and he pointed investigators to the couple.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request to confirm the identity of the third suspect. The ages of the children were not disclosed by officials.

The county’s Division of Family and Children Services also was notified and took the boys into protective custody at the same time the men were arrested at their home in the 800 block of St. Regis Way in Oxford on July 28, the release states.

Both men were taken to the Walton County jail and have been charged with aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

