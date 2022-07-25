2 men shot in separate incidents on Edgewood Avenue within hours

The first call came in around 1:45 a.m. when a man was shot in the leg as he was leaving the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge at 330 Edgewood Avenue, according to a news release. The man had already gone to a hospital by the time police arrived and was described as being alert.

Investigators believe he was leaving the location when he was approached by a man who demanded his property. The victim refused, and as he attempted to run away, he was shot, the news release states.