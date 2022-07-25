2 men shot in separate incidents on Edgewood Avenue within hours

Two men were injured in separate shootings within six hours Monday along Edgewood Avenue, according to police.
The first call came in around 1:45 a.m. when a man was shot in the leg as he was leaving the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge at 330 Edgewood Avenue, according to a news release. The man had already gone to a hospital by the time police arrived and was described as being alert.
Investigators believe he was leaving the location when he was approached by a man who demanded his property. The victim refused, and as he attempted to run away, he was shot, the news release states.
Just a few hours later, by 8 a.m., an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue, where the Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant is located.
When the officer got there, she found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. She began rendering aid and ultimately took the victim to a hospital. He also was described as being alert.
No other details were provided about the victims or suspects.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of both shootings.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author