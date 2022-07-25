ajc logo
2 men shot in separate incidents on Edgewood Avenue within hours

The two shootings happened Monday morning at 330 and 378 Edgewood Avenue.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Two men were injured in separate shootings within six hours Monday along Edgewood Avenue, according to police.

The first call came in around 1:45 a.m. when a man was shot in the leg as he was leaving the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge at 330 Edgewood Avenue, according to a news release. The man had already gone to a hospital by the time police arrived and was described as being alert.

Investigators believe he was leaving the location when he was approached by a man who demanded his property. The victim refused, and as he attempted to run away, he was shot, the news release states.

Just a few hours later, by 8 a.m., an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue, where the Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant is located.

When the officer got there, she found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. She began rendering aid and ultimately took the victim to a hospital. He also was described as being alert.

No other details were provided about the victims or suspects.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of both shootings.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

