2 men shoot at each other at MARTA bus loop in East Point, officials say

Credit: Brandon McKeown

Credit: Brandon McKeown

1 hour ago
Two men were shot Thursday evening at the East Point MARTA station, authorities said.

Police responded to the station located on Main Street just before 7 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Investigators were able to determine that two men shot at each other while in the bus loop, MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said.

Both men were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not released. Fisher said no one else was injured in the incident.

No details were provided on what may have led up to the shooting and officials have not said if either men would be facing charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

