2 men in critical condition after shooting in Union City

Officers were called to the intersection of South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road at about 3:15 p.m. regarding the shooting, only to find a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, Union City police said. Blood and shell casings were also found at the scene.

Authorities said they were able to determine that the victims got into another vehicle and “fled to a nearby hospital” after the gunfire. They were eventually located at a hospital in critical condition.