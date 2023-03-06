2 men in critical condition after shooting in Union City

Two men are in critical condition Monday after being involved in a shooting in Union City, police said.
Officers were called to the intersection of South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road at about 3:15 p.m. regarding the shooting, only to find a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, Union City police said. Blood and shell casings were also found at the scene.
Authorities said they were able to determine that the victims got into another vehicle and “fled to a nearby hospital” after the gunfire. They were eventually located at a hospital in critical condition.
In addition to speaking to the victims, police said they canvassed the site of the crime and looked for cameras and witnesses.
No details were released on a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author