2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park

Two men were found with gunshot wounds a few hundred feet from each other near Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta late Thursday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police were called to the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot in his abdomen, the news station reported. Around the same time, they found another man around the block along Myrtle Street. He had also been shot in his abdomen.

Both men were described as alert and taken to a hospital.

The scenes are about a block away from Piedmont Park. Investigators have not said whether the victims’ injuries were a result of the same shooting.

