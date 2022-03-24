2 men dead in separate SW Atlanta shootings minutes apart overnight

Separate overnight shootings have left two men dead just minutes apart in southwest Atlanta Thursday, according to police.
The first 911 call came in just after midnight reporting a person shot in the 940 block of Smith Street, according to a news release. The location is about two blocks from Pittman Park in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
The man was in his 20s and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Channel 2 Action News.
“We are trying to speak to some neighbors and witnesses that might have heard something in reference to this incident,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of Atlanta police’s homicide unit, told the news station.
Just 10 minutes later at 12:15 a.m., police were called to the entrance ramp to I-20 at 300 Pryor Street where they found another man dead from a gunshot wound, another police news release states. That area is only a block away from Atlanta police headquarters.
The man in that case is 31 years old, Channel 2 reported, adding that investigators are reviewing video they collected from a witness.
No other details have been released about the shootings that took place just two miles apart.
We are working to learn more. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author