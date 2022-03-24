ajc logo
X

2 men dead in separate SW Atlanta shootings minutes apart overnight

Atlanta police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that took place just 10 minutes apart Thursday.

Credit: File photo

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that took place just 10 minutes apart Thursday.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

Separate overnight shootings have left two men dead just minutes apart in southwest Atlanta Thursday, according to police.

The first 911 call came in just after midnight reporting a person shot in the 940 block of Smith Street, according to a news release. The location is about two blocks from Pittman Park in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The man was in his 20s and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“We are trying to speak to some neighbors and witnesses that might have heard something in reference to this incident,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of Atlanta police’s homicide unit, told the news station.

Just 10 minutes later at 12:15 a.m., police were called to the entrance ramp to I-20 at 300 Pryor Street where they found another man dead from a gunshot wound, another police news release states. That area is only a block away from Atlanta police headquarters.

The man in that case is 31 years old, Channel 2 reported, adding that investigators are reviewing video they collected from a witness.

No other details have been released about the shootings that took place just two miles apart.

We are working to learn more. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Thursday weather: Dry and cooler
1h ago
Teen wounded by stray bullet fired into SW Atlanta apartment
2h ago
Man dead in shooting involving Banks County deputies, GBI investigating
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top