2 killed in wrong-way crash overnight on Downtown Connector

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on the Downtown Connector on Sunday morning, according to police.
Atlanta police were called to the scene on I-75/I-85 at Fulton Street just before 3 a.m. and came upon three vehicles with damage, a news release states.
Preliminary information indicates that one of the drivers was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate and collided with a vehicle that was going south, the release states. Both drivers were killed. Neither has been publicly identified.
A third vehicle was struck by debris from the original wreck, but the occupants of that vehicle left the scene before police arrived. Investigators are working to locate them.
No other injuries have been reported, according to police.
