2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes

In the first incident, authorities said they were called to the intersection of Campbellton and Butner roads at about 12:40 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man dead. Police suspect the victim was struck by a vehicle while attempting to walk across the southwest Atlanta road. His identity was not released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal crash.