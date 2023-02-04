X
2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Two people were killed Saturday morning in separate vehicle crashes in Atlanta, police said.

In the first incident, authorities said they were called to the intersection of Campbellton and Butner roads at about 12:40 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man dead. Police suspect the victim was struck by a vehicle while attempting to walk across the southwest Atlanta road. His identity was not released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal crash.

Less than five hours later, officials responded to a crash on I-20 and found a person dead in an eastbound lane, Atlanta police said. Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved, but confirmed that the crash was due to a wrong-way driver.

The victim’s identity was not released and no information was provided on a suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Democrats will vote today to boost Georgia in 2024 lineup despite obstacles
3h ago

