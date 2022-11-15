2 injured in shooting near Tucker moving company warehouse

DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting near a warehouse in Tucker late Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 2 Action News reported the incident happened in the 1800 block of Montreal Court, where police found one victim. Another victim was found near I-285 and Lawrenceville Highway, according to the news station.
The location houses at least one moving company. The Atlanta School of Gymnastics is located right behind the warehouse.
Police did not release any other details.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
The Latest