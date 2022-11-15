ajc logo
X

2 injured in shooting near Tucker moving company warehouse

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting near a warehouse in Tucker late Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News reported the incident happened in the 1800 block of Montreal Court, where police found one victim. Another victim was found near I-285 and Lawrenceville Highway, according to the news station.

The location houses at least one moving company. The Atlanta School of Gymnastics is located right behind the warehouse.

Police did not release any other details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week 46m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
10h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia faces suit over ban on Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff
7h ago
The Latest

Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
1h ago
Man critically injured in shooting at Midtown apartment building
1h ago
Woman shot during suspected robbery outside East Point beauty shop
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
12m ago
Holiday travel guide to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Int’l Airport
2h ago
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top