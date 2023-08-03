2 injured in Milton crash involving school bus, garbage truck

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

23 minutes ago
One person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday involving a school bus and a garbage truck in Milton, police said.

The wreck, which also involved a pickup truck, shut down parts of Batesville and Birmingham roads around 3 p.m. The crash ended with the Fulton County school bus tipped over on its side and the front of the garbage truck severely damaged, Milton police Chief Rich Austin said.

No children were on the bus. The driver, who was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, was the only person inside.

The garbage truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, a spokesperson for Fulton County Schools said that the collision stands as a reminder for drivers to be aware of buses returning onto the roads for the start of the new school year.

“Every day on the job, Fulton County Schools bus drivers are focused on safely delivering our students to school and back home again,” chief operations officer Noel Maloof said. “We ask all drivers in our community to be just as dedicated and aware of the school buses and to drive carefully.”

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

