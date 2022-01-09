2 injured, cars perforated by bullets at downtown Atlanta apartment complex

Two people were injured and two cars were found riddled with bullet holes early Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Authorities were called to Northside Plaza Apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 3:30 a.m. after 911 calls that the vehicles had been shot up, the news station reported. At the scene, a victim and a car punctured with bullets were found, Channel 2 reported. The victim was not identified and their injuries were not provided.
The other car and male victim were located in the parking lot of a Burger King a short distance away, according to the news station. He was shot in the face, Channel 2 reported.
Both victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not released.
Police told Channel 2 that they recovered a gun at the apartment complex but did not say if it was used in the shooting.
In April, a 20-year-old woman was shot at the same apartment complex after someone started firing shots into her apartment, Atlanta police said at the time. She told officers that she believed her former boyfriend was the gunman, the department added.
A month prior, a man was seriously injured after he was shot during a fight at the complex, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author