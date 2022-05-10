ajc logo
2 in custody facing charges tied to Clayton County mobile home killing

Clayton County police arrested a man and a youth in connection with the killing of a woman April 30 at a Jonesboro mobile home park.

Clayton County police arrested a man and a youth in connection with the killing of a woman April 30 at a Jonesboro mobile home park.

Police in Clayton County on Tuesday announced two arrests in connection with an armed robbery attempt during which a woman was shot to death last month.

Sonia Villegas-Cervantes, a 37-year-old Stockbridge mother, was identified as the victim in a news release. Police said she was killed April 30 at the Clayton Village Mobile Home Park in the 6300 block of Tara Boulevard.

According to investigators, she was shot during an armed robbery attempt in the Jonesboro trailer park.

Police arrested a man and a youth in connection with the homicide. Both were charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Investigators did not release the suspects’ names because they may be involved in other cases, according to the release.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

