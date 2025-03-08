Crime & Public Safety
2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

By
1 hour ago

Two people were found dead Friday after a standoff at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded to the Oglethorpe Place apartments on Oglethorpe Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. to conduct a wellness check. They then made a grisly discovery at the complex located within walking distance of the West End MARTA station.

Police made contact with a man, who they said refused to cooperate and “indicated that he would harm himself and others.” The man, who had not been publicly identified by officials by Saturday morning, barricaded himself inside a unit.

It was at that point that hostage negotiators were called to the scene. The man eventually complied with officers and was detained, police confirmed.

During a search of the home, authorities said they found two bodies. Police did not say how long the two people had been dead, and the manner of death was also not released.

A woman who spoke to Channel 2 Action News at the scene identified herself as the daughter of one of the people found dead. Maria Spencer told the news station that he father Marvin Spencer, and his girlfriend, Henretta Russell, were found in the apartment.

