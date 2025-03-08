2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

It was at that point that hostage negotiators were called to the scene. The man eventually complied with officers and was detained, police confirmed.

During a search of the home, authorities said they found two bodies. Police did not say how long the two people had been dead, and the manner of death was also not released.

A woman who spoke to Channel 2 Action News at the scene identified herself as the daughter of one of the people found dead. Maria Spencer told the news station that he father Marvin Spencer, and his girlfriend, Henretta Russell, were found in the apartment.

