2 dead in DeKalb County shootings at gas station, neighborhood a mile apart

Two shootings a mile apart have left two people dead in DeKalb County on Wednesday night, according to police.
The first shooting took place at a Chevron at 7046 Covington Highway just before 9:30 p.m., a news release states. There, officers found a male victim in his late teens with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Evidence suggests multiple people were firing shots in the parking lot, police said.
Around the same time, officers were called to a second shooting, this time in a neighborhood just over a mile away in the 6300 block of Stablewood Way. When they got there, they found another man dead with a gunshot wound, the news release states. The victim was in his 20s.
Police said it is not known at this time whether the two incidents are connected.
No other details have been released by police.
