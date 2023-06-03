X

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in SW Atlanta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Two people were killed and another was injured early Saturday morning in a head-on crash in Atlanta, police said.

Just outside of I-285 in southwest Atlanta, officers were called to the 2600 block of Fairburn Road at about 1:30 a.m. Police said an Acura MDX and a Chevrolet Trail Blazer crashed head-on, causing the Chevrolet to catch fire.

The two occupants of the Trail Blazer were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital and was alert after the crash.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident. Police did not say whether the surviving driver would face any charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

